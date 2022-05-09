Israeli PM's government limps into new parliament session

JERUSALEM (AP) — The government of Israel’s embattled prime minister was limping on Monday into the opening of parliament’s summer session on the verge of collapse.
Less than a year after taking office, Naftali Bennett has lost his parliamentary majority, his own party is crumbling and a key governing partner has suspended cooperation with the coalition. That has set the stage for a possible attempt by the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to topple the government later this week.