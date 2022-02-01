Israeli PM to speed up rollout of lasers for missile defense LAURIE KELLMAN, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 4:48 p.m.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Tuesday acknowledged that its Iron Dome defense system is too expensive and the country is speeding the rollout of laser technology to help protect it from rocket attacks.
Naftali Bennett told a security conference that the new generation of technology -- a “laser wall” -- will be unveiled within a year in southern Israel. Little is known about the system's effectiveness, but the system eventually is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea and send a deterrent message to archenemy Iran and its proxies.
