Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data in vaccine blitz ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 2:18 a.m.
1 of4 Israelis receive the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Netanya, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the drugmaker in exchange for the continued flow of its COVID-19 vaccine. Critics say the deal is raising major ethical concerns, including possible privacy violations and a deepening of the global divide between wealthy countries and poorer populations, including Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, who face long waits to be inoculated. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — After sprinting ahead in the race to inoculate its population against the coronavirus, Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the international drug giant in exchange for the continued flow of its hard-to-get vaccine.
Proponents say the deal could allow Israel to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population, while providing valuable research that could help the rest of the world. But critics say the deal raises major ethical concerns, including possible privacy violations and a deepening of the global divide that enables wealthy countries to stockpile vaccines as poorer populations, including Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, have to wait longer to be inoculated.