Israel's dilemma: Can the unvaccinated return to workplaces? ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 2:28 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — After spending much of the past year in lockdown, Tel Aviv makeup artist Artyom Kavnatsky was ready to get back to work. But when he showed up for a recent photo shoot, his employer turned him away. The reason? He had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“He didn’t take me because I didn’t get vaccinated,” Kavnatsky said. “It’s discrimination, and it’s not all right."