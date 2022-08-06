Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes FARES AKRAM and TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2022 Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 1:51 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of23 Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounded 55 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Hatem Moussa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Smoke pours out of a tall building after an Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing several people. AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 The damaged apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 The damaged apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Relatives react while waiting at the hospital to see the body of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari who was killed during Israeli airstrikes on his apartment in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter flies towards the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Relatives react while waiting at the hospital to see the body of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari who was killed during Israeli airstrikes on his apartment in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of victims killed earlier in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Relatives kiss the body of Alaa Qadoum, at the morgue of Shifa hospital following an Israeli airstrikes on apartment of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 An Israeli soldier secures a road block leading to the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Israeli traffic police blocks a main road leading to the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Israeli soldiers near their tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack, following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 An Israeli soldier secures tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack, following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of victims killed earlier in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli jets pounded militant targets in Gaza early Saturday as rockets rained on southern Israel, hours after a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant and a 5-year-old girl.
The fighting that began Friday with Israel's dramatic targeted killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued throughout the night, drawing the sides closer to an all-out war.
Written By
FARES AKRAM and TIA GOLDENBERG