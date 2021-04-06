Israel, Palestinians at odds over deadly West Bank shooting April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 8:50 a.m.
Palestinians carry the body of Osama Mansour during his funeral, in the village of Biddu near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mansour was killed by Israel soldiers at a temporary vehicle checkpoint in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem. The military said the soldiers thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack in the village of Bir Nabala. But the man's wife, who was in the car with him and was wounded by the gunfire, said the couple followed the soldiers' instructions and posed no threat.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and the Palestinians put forth competing claims after Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man early Tuesday at a temporary vehicle checkpoint in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem.
The military said the soldiers thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack in the village of Bir Nabala. But the man's wife, who was in the car with him and was wounded by the gunfire, said the couple followed the soldiers' instructions and posed no threat.