Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli minister said Monday that he opposes the government's approval of more than 1,300 new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank, highlighting stark disagreements between the country's ideologically divided coalition members.
The Israeli government on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such announcement of expansion of settlements in the territory during U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. The move appears to run contrary to the new government’s pledge to put ideological considerations aside and reduce tensions with the Palestinians.