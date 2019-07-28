Irish piano man to perform in Milford

Cahal Dunne, known as Ireland’s Piano Man, makes a return show to Milford’s Irish Heritage Society, 131 Bridgeport Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 9.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and there is a $15 cover charge. Proceeds will go to local charities.

Dunne performed a sold-out show last year.

He is a composer, pianist, singer, comedian, story teller, television personality and author.

He represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel with his own song Happy Man, which became his first number one song in Ireland.

The annual Eurovision song contest is watched by half a billion people in Europe and the Middle East, according to a press release about his performance. Previous winners include ABBA and Celine Dion.

Dunne has had his own show on PBS, Thank You America, and has entertained several American presidents.

His autobiography, “Put Yer Rosary Beads Away Ma,” is available on Audible.com.

He received his music degree from the University College of Cork.

Dunne’s sister, Bernadette Sobel, is a culinary arts and nutrition teacher at Foran High School in Milford. Her husband is well-known entertainer Leigh Henry.

Dunne will sing and play Irish tunes, as well as a Broadway to country repertoire, plus several piano solo pieces such as the Exodus Theme, and several funny songs and jokes.

“This native of County Cork has a following of loyal admirers since he came to America in 1994, and continues to make new friends with each appearance,” states a press release.

For tickets, call Brian at 203-214-2921 or Noleen at 203-383-9790.