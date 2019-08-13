Irish Festival coming up in September

The 13th Annual Milford Irish Festival at the Fowler Field Pavilion in Milford, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The festival featured Irish music, dancing, culture, Gaelic football, food, drink, and a variety of quality Irish wares for sale. less The 13th Annual Milford Irish Festival at the Fowler Field Pavilion in Milford, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The festival featured Irish music, dancing, culture, Gaelic football, food, drink, and a ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Irish Festival coming up in September 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The 14th annual Milford Irish Festival will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Fowler Field Rotary Pavilion, behind the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Avenue.

The festival will have Irish music, dancing, culture, Gaelic football, food, drink and a variety of Irish wares and Irish Heritage Society of Milford merchandise for sale.

Admission fee is $5 Friday and $10 Saturday per person 13 years and older. For details go to milfordirish.org. Children free both days. No pets allowed.

Entertainment includes Bobby Morrill, Highland Rovers, McLean Avenue Band, Fairfield Gaelic Pipe Band, Lenihan School of Irish Dancing, Chris Kiley, Liz McNichol & Band, Ringrose & Freeman, Derek Warfield & the Young Wolf Tones and The Druids. There also will be Gaelic football and hurling.

There will be plenty of food and beverages, including corned beef, shepherd’s pie, brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, lobster, cupcakes, kettle corn, ice cream and Italian ices. There will be water, soda, Guinness, Harp and other beers ($5 each), Twisted Tea, Smirnoff Ice, hard cider and wine. There will also be a tea room with Irish coffee, tea and baked goods, such as scones and Irish soda bread.

The Irish Marketplace will sell Irish clothing, crafts and gifts including Irish knitwear, sweatshirts, T-shirts, accessories, sterling silver, gemstone, beaded and Celtic jewelry, prints and stationary — including Ogham, the first written form of the Irish Language — home décor items, giftware and toys.

On Friday Damien Connolly Band will be featured in the cultural tent. On Saturday there will be Irish history and language, genealogy, the Fairfield Pipe Band, Brennan Lucey Irish Dance Academy, Tara Theater Co., Mulkerin School of Irish Dancing, music featuring the Kerry Boys, Sharon O’Meara Band and Ceili - Pride of Moyvane.

All children’s activities will be free. On Friday, activities will be available between 6 and 8 p.m. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be face painting, coloring, games and prizes, step dancing demonstrations, a bounce house and arts and crafts sponsored by Great Beginnings Preschool.

There is no parking at the festival site except for handicap parking and vendor parking. Free shuttle bus service will be available Friday and Saturday to and from the Parsons Government Center, next to the ball field at West Main Street, and from the Milford Train Station.