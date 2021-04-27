Iraqi medics recount horrors from Baghdad's hospital inferno SAMYA KULLAB and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 9:34 a.m.
1 of11 The intensive care unit at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital is damaged following a fire that broke out last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of a Baghdad hospital fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Burned oxygen cylinders are seen in the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital following a fire that broke out of last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of a Baghdad hospital fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Burned oxygen cylinders are seen in the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital following a fire that broke out of last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of the fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 The intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital is damaged following a fire that broke out of last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of the fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 The intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital is damaged following a fire that broke out of last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of a Baghdad hospital fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Charred oxygen cylinders are seen in the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital following a fire that broke out of last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of the fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Charred oxygen cylinders are seen in the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital following a fire that broke out of last Saturday evening killing over 80 people and injuring over 100, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Medical staff who witnessed the first moments of the fire described horrific scenes: deafening screams, a patient who jumped to his death to escape the inferno and relatives who died because they refused to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BAGHDAD (AP) — It was a night of unimaginable horror as flames engulfed the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital: deafening screams, a patient jumping to his death to escape the inferno and relatives staying by their loved ones, refusing to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators.
Iraqi doctors, medical staff and rescue workers who witnessed the first moments of the catastrophic blaze described the scenes to The Associated Press, many overcome by trauma and saying that night is forever seared in their memory.
Written By
SAMYA KULLAB and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD