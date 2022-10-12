Iran suffers 'major disruption' of internet as protests loom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the country's 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab.