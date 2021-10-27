Iran says cyberattack affected every gas station in nation Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 4:11 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cyberattack in Iran affected all of the Islamic Republic's 4,300 gas stations, a senior official said, as some still faced problems Wednesday.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began Tuesday, though it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions.