Iran raises death toll from mudslides, floods to at least 53 July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 2:38 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Rescue workers clean up mud after flash flooding at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood religious shrine. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A damaged car and shop are covered in mud after flash flooding at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood a religious shrine. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 People evacuate the Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, after flash floods, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A market is closed after flash floods at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 A man cleans his shop after flash flooding at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 A car is stuck in mud after flash flooding at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood religious shrine. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A shop's floor is covered with mud after flash flooding at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Rescue workers and others clear mud after flash flooding at Imamzadeh Davood village in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Bulldozers clear mud at Imamzadeh Davood holy shrine after flash floods in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in the city. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 A damaged car is stuck in the mud upside down after flash floods in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. Vahid Salemi/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, a member of a rescue team stands with his dog at the scene of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of21 In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, members of a rescue team work at the site of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, members of a rescue team work at the site of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) Show More Show Less
20 of21 In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, members of a rescue team work at the scene of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) Show More Show Less
21 of21
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday raised the death toll from landsides and flash floods this week across the country to at least 53, including those killed in a mudslide in the capital of Tehran the previous day, state TV reported.
More than 30 people died in two villages, northwest and northeast of Tehran, after the monsoon dumped heavy rains that triggered mudslides there, the report said. Almost two dozen people died in eight other provinces and 21 out of Iran's 31 provinces were affected by the heavy rains.