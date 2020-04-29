Iowa legislative leaders extend session suspension to May 15

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislative Council voted unanimously Wednesday to continue the suspension of the legislative session until at least May 15.

Meeting by telephone, the 24-member council agreed to reconvene at 10 a.m. May 15 unless it meets and set a different date before then. The council, which makes rules when the legislative body is not in session, has suspended the session since March.

House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver faced questions by Democratic senators about the criteria they're using to evaluate whether it's safe for lawmakers to come back to the Iowa Capitol and how the public will be able to participate given the continued concerns about the virus.

Whitver said leaders are talking with Gov. Kim Reynolds and state health officials to ensure it's safe to return. Although Iowa coronavirus cases continue to rise and the state hasn't yet reached a peak, Reynolds has begun to allow some businesses in some counties to reopen.

Democratic leaders have asked that all those entering the Capitol undergo a health screening, use face coverings and hand sanitizer before entering the chamber and that social distancing be enforced.

Whitver and Grassley did not commit to those requests but said safety options were under discussion.