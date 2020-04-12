Iowa hit with spring snowfall

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Parts of Iowa were hit by spring snowfall on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency reported more than 5 inches of snowfall in some areas as of Sunday afternoon, and more is expected into Sunday evening.. There’s a winter storm warning in effect for northern and northwestern Iowa through Sunday night.

The National Weather Service predicts as much as 9 inches of snow in some areas. The agency says blowing winds could lead to near-blizzard conditions and dangerous travel.