IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The husband of a University of Iowa health care administrator pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in her 2019 stabbing death.

Roy Browning Jr., 70, had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, JoEllen Browning, but he agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge a month before he was set to go to trial, according to KCRG-TV.