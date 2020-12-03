Investigators look into two bodies found on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Army investigators are trying to find out details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort Bragg, officials said Thursday.

A statement from the North Carolina post said the bodies were found on Wednesday in a training area and that their deaths are not related to official unit training.

The statement said special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the deaths. The statement also said the identities of the two men are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other details were provided.

Fort Bragg, covering nearly 172,000 acres, is one of the world's largest military complexes, according to its website. It has approximately 57,000 military personnel, 11,000 civilian employees and 23,000 family members.