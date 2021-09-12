Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 11:25 a.m.
Savannah Brown and Glendy Stollberg use their phone in Kilbourn Reservoir Park Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee has placed wireless broadband hotspots in the park during the pandemic.
Detta Kissel, a former Treasury Department attorney, poses for a photograph at her home in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Kissel is now a local advocate for expanded broadband service.
16 of18 In this photo provided by Donna Hopkins, Charlie Hopkins stands near his home along the shoreline of Isle au Haut Maine, on Sept. 4, 2021. The island, which is accessible only by boat, has slow internet service in some locations, including at Hopkins’ home. Hopkins has concerns about a U.S. Treasury Department rule that narrows the eligibility for broadband infrastructure spending under the American Rescue Plan, which provides $350 billion of flexible funds to state and local governments. (Donna Hopkins via AP) Donna Hopkins/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 In this photo provided by Donna Hopkins, Charlie Hopkins looks at his laptop computer at his home on Isle au Haut, Maine, on Sept. 4, 2021. Hopkins, who has slow internet speeds, is part of a committee looking for ways to improve internet service on the island. He has concerns about a U.S. Treasury Department rule that narrows the eligibility for broadband infrastructure spending under the American Rescue Plan, which provides $350 billion of flexible funds to state and local governments. (Donna Hopkins via AP) Donna Hopkins /AP Show More Show Less
Cities and urban counties across the U.S. are raising concerns that a recent rule from President Joe Biden's administration could preclude them from tapping into $350 billion of coronavirus relief aid to expand high-speed internet connections.
Biden has set a goal of delivering fast, affordable internet to every American household. The massive American Rescue Plan took a step toward that by including broadband infrastructure among the primary uses for pandemic aid flowing to each city, county and state.