International Day of World Peace event planned in Milford

Milford Speaks Out (MSO), in partnership with the Milford Public Library, will host a World Peace Day event on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m., at Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig St. This day is observed by nations across the world for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace. Milford will join in this world-wide event by re-dedicating a peace pole that was donated to the city a number of years ago by the Montessori School.

This year’s theme is “Climate Action for Peace.” The theme draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to paint rocks with inspirational messages of peace and hope to place at the base of the pole during the re-dedication ceremony.

On Saturday, Sept, 14, from 2-4:30 p.m., the Children’s Library will host a craft event where children can make peace plates to bring to Lisman’s Landing on Sept. 21. All children are invited to participate.

The program will include a minute of silence as it is being observed around the world; a local musician will be providing music. Representatives from various places of worship, including the Turkish Cultural Center, have been invited to speak along with other community groups. Milford Poet Laureate Mick Theebs, Milford Mayor Ben Blake and representatives from Milford’s State legislative delegation will be participating.

Milford Speaks Out is a citizen’s advocacy group dedicated to bringing about a fair and just community through education and action. For more information about Milford Speaks Out, visit milfordspeaksout.org.