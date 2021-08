MILFORD — Josh Marko brings 25 years of professional education experience to his new position of interim principal at Jonathan Law High School.

Marko was named to the vacant position after Fran Thomas left to become the assistant superintendent of personnel at the Wallingford Public School District.

“I am humbled and honored to continue to work with the students and community at Jonathan Law in the role of interim principal,” said Marko.

Marko began his career as a teacher at Fairfield Woods Middle School, where he taught for 13 years. In 2011, Marko was named the dean of students at Tomlinson Middle School. He joined the Milford Public Schools in 2015 as an assistant principal at Jonathan Law High School, where he has been for the past six years. He has held several leadership roles involving school climate and student assistance, according to the school district.

Marko will begin his new assignment when school resumes in September. He said he was looking forward to the start of the school year “and the opportunity to help create a seamless transition that will empower and inspire all of our students to strive for levels that they are not even aware are possible.”

Milford Public Schools is currently conducting a search to fill the position of position on a permanent basis.