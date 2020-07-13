Intense weekend search fails to locate woman's body

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Searchers from around Michigan are pledging to return to the Battle Creek area to look for the body of a woman who disappeared in late June.

Two people have been charged in Amber Griffin's apparent death, including a man who was a boyfriend.

About 30 volunteers worked together Sunday, some from as far as Alpena, to try to find the 27-year-old's body in Calhoun County. Her disappearance was announced on June 24.

“Time is our enemy. The longer we wait, the harder it becomes,” Paul Makoski, the day's search manager, told WWMT-TV.

He said all participants were nationally certified search volunteers. Cherie Parenteau was accompanied by her dog, Loki.

“There’s a lot that goes into this. It’s not just, ‘Hey somebody’s missing, can you go look for them.' ... The hardest part is not having answers for the family or sometimes not the answers they want," Parenteau said.