Inquests to be held into Canada stabbings and custody death

TORONTO (AP) — Saskatchewan’s chief coroner said Wednesday an inquest will determine the cause of death of the suspect who died in police custody after a stabbing rampage in the Canadian province — but said it wasn't due to blunt-force trauma after being arrested.
Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said two public inquests will be held. One will focus on 11 deaths on the the Indigenous reserve of James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon. The other is to focus on the death of suspect Myles Sanderson, who was captured by police days later after they ran his car off the road.