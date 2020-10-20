Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet in Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police in an eastern Pennsylvania city on Tuesday were seeking a suspect after an innocent bystander was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

Gunfire erupted as Diana Davis, 62, was driving on 9th Street and Central Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Bullets struck her vehicle and Davis was shot at least once, police said. Her vehicle hit a utility pole and she was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where she died.

Police said a nearby vehicle with two women and a child inside also was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting was the 30th reported homicide in the city this year compared to 18 during the same period last year.