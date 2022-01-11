Inmates sue prison, alleging unprovoked beatings by guards

BOSTON (AP) — Several current and former inmates of color at a maximum security prison in Massachusetts have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were subjected to violent beatings by guards in retaliation for a previous assault on a corrections officer by prisoners.

The lawsuit filed Monday by the nonprofit inmate rights advocacy group Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, alleges that about 100 prisoners at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center were beaten, but Black and Latino prisoners were targeted for “especially brutal and degrading treatment."