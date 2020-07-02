Inmate dies at Central Mississippi prison; autopsy is set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be done on an inmate who died Wednesday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, the state Department of Corrections said.

Craig Brown, 55, was found unresponsive in his bed and efforts to resuscitate him were not successful, department said in a news release. It said no foul play is suspected in his death.

Brown received a 12-year sentence in June 2019 for sale of a controlled substance in Rankin County.

He was at least the 50th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating Mississippi's prison system.