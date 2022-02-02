Inflation in 19 countries using the euro hits another record

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation fed by high oil and gas prices hit record levels in Europe for the third month in a row, extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank.
The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1% in January, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday. The figure broke a record of 5% in December and 4.9% in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997.