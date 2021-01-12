Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder NINIEK KARMINI and ACHMAD IBRAHIM, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 9:33 p.m.
1 of8 Members of National Transportation Safety Committee place a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed into a container after a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Divers looking for a crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend.
Indonesian navy divers on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from the jet that disappeared Saturday minutes after taking off from Jakarta with 62 people aboard. The information on both black boxes will be key to the crash investigation.
Written By
NINIEK KARMINI and ACHMAD IBRAHIM