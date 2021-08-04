Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave EDNA TARIGAN , Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 6:26 a.m.
In this image from drone video, backhoes dig additional burial plots at the Rorotan cemetery, a graveyard built for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 23, 2021. Indonesia surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 official COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, as the country struggles with its worst pandemic year fueled by the delta variant, with growing concerns that the actual figure could be much higher with people also dying at home.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant, amid concerns the actual figure could be much higher.
It took 14 months for Indonesia to exceed the 50,000 death mark at the end of May, and just over nine weeks to double it. The Health Ministry recorded 1,747 new deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 100,636.