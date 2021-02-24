Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis TASSANEE VEJPONGSA, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 3:52 a.m.
1 of29 Anti-coup protesters display placards near Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action over the Myanmar's coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. STR/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Regional diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis gathered pace Wednesday, while protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling for the country's coupmakers to stand down and Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government to be returned to power.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the Thai capital, Bangkok, as part of her efforts to coordinate a regional response to the crisis triggered by Myanmar's Feb. 1 military coup.
