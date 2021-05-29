Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya — were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.

The two ships were freed on Friday, and their captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations, said Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency.