Indiana's chief justice tests positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection and has been quarantined, the state Supreme Court announced Monday.

Rush learned about her infection on Sunday and underwent the test after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, the court said in a statement.

Rush has been working remotely and hasn’t been to the Statehouse, where the Supreme Court justices have offices, since Sept. 1, the court said.

The court’s statement did not say whether Rush has been ill and a court spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.

The 62-year-old Rush has been Indiana’s chief justice since 2014. She was a Tippecanoe County judge before being picked for the state Supreme Court in 2012.

Offices for the Supreme Court remain open, the court said.