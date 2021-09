KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A Kokomo man who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a 2018 crash that fatally injured a 10-year-old girl has been sentenced to work release and in-home detention.

A Howard County judge sentenced Joshua Cochran, 23, on Tuesday to nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction, but under sentencing guidelines he will split that time between work release and in-home detention, the Kokomo Tribune reported.