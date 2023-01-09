Indiana lawmakers return for session of spending decisions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers return Monday the Statehouse for the start of this year’s legislative session with a large budget surplus and a long list of big-ticket spending wishes to sort through.
The drafting of a new two-year state budget will be the primary focus of the Republican-dominated Legislature during its session expected to last until late April, but debates on topics such as hot-button social issues and a push for marijuana legalization could force their way to the forefront.