Indiana lawmakers face school voucher, virus action debates TOM DAVIES, Associated Press Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 8:19 a.m.
Members of the Indiana House convene in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, right, R-Martinsville, and Speaker of the Indiana House Todd Houston, R-Fishers, address the media following the adjournment of the House and Senate in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Senate Majority Leader Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, speaks to the Senate on Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, marking the start of the 2021 legislative session.
Greg Taylor, Senate minority leader the first Black to lead an Indiana legislative caucus, addresses the Senate on Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, marking the start of the 2021 legislative session.
Speaker of the Indiana House Todd Houston, R-Fishers, addresses the opening session in the House chamber in the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature have several debates to settle among themselves after the first half of this year’s session, including how much they’ll expand the state’s private school voucher program and what limits they’ll put on emergency powers the governor has used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers face another two months of jostling over the new two-year state budget, a proposal to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax and calls for greater police accountability.