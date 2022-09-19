Indiana judge weighing bid to block state's new abortion ban TOM DAVIES, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 6:10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top state lawyer derided arguments that Indiana’s new abortion ban violates the state constitution, saying Monday that opponents of the ban are trying to invent a state right to privacy.
A judge heard arguments for about an hour in a Bloomington courtroom on a request from abortion clinic operators to block the Indiana abortion ban that went into effect on Thursday.