Indiana governor backs banning handheld phones while driving

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is calling for a statewide ban on the use of handheld cellphones while driving and for legislators to raise the state's smoking and vaping age to 21. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb threw his support behind both issues Tuesday as he announced his agenda for the 2020 legislative session. He also endorsed rolling back a new requirement that teachers must log 15 hours of professional development regarding the needs of local employers. Indiana law currently prohibits texting while driving, but officials say that has proven unenforceable. Holcomb is backing a prohibition on the use of any handheld communications device while driving. "When you're texting, texting can kill," he said during a speech to the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. "That's not an overstatement." Republican legislative leaders have already endorsed raising the state's current legal smoking age of 18. Holcomb cited statistics that 20% of Indiana high school students and 5% of middle schools admit to vaping. "We are not blazing a trail on this front -- increasing specifically the age to smoke cigarettes or to vape from 18 to 21," he said. "We are just catching up. This is about an individual's health."