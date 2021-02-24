Indiana clamps down on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A day after Indiana expanded coronavirus vaccine to all Hoosiers 60 and older, state health officials doubled down on eligibility restrictions and announced new guidelines for clinics administering shots.
Without enough vaccine for all Hoosiers, state health health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that officials are stressing adherence to the state’s vaccine rollout plan that bases shot eligibility on age, rather than moving up teachers and other essential workers as other states have done.