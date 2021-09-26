Indiana city gets playroom for children with sensory needs

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A steady stream of smiling children came through the doors at SENSES gym in Shelbyville on a recent Tuesday morning, and it wasn’t hard to see why. The play place, a sensory gym for kids of all abilities ages 6 and under, is a haven for a busy-minded preschooler.
The main room features a bounce castle, play house and tactile wall covered in knobs, gears and gadgets to explore. There’s a macaroni table for tinkering, tunnels for crawling and a ramp for climbing. Under the loft and slide sits a forest made of pool noodles. In the dark room, a large Lite Brite-like board and colorful tubes that sends colors swirling.