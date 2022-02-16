Indiana Senate rolls back bill limiting worker vaccine rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel on Wednesday endorsed rolling back a proposal that aimed to severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements, setting up weeks of negotiations with House members on how far the Republican-dominated Legislature will go toward inserting itself on the issue.

Changes to the bill approved by the Senate’s health committee require businesses to grant medical vaccine exemptions to workers along with religious exemptions as required by federal law. The version approved by the House last month would force businesses to give requested religious exemptions “without further inquiry.”