Indian woman condemns release of her convicted rapists SHONAL GANGULY and ALTAF QADRI Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 5:02 a.m.
Activists shout slogans against the remission of sentence by the government to convicts of a gang rape, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A Muslim woman who was gang raped while pregnant during India's devastating 2002 religious riots has appealed to the government to rescind its decision to free the 11 men who had been jailed for life for committing the crime, after they were released on suspended sentences. The 11 men, released on Monday when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly.
NEW DELHI (AP) — A Muslim woman who was gang raped while pregnant during India's devastating 2002 religious riots has appealed to the government to rescind its decision to free the 11 men who had been jailed for life for committing the crime, after they were released on suspended sentences.
The victim, who is now in her forties, was pregnant when she was brutally gang raped in communal violence in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat, which saw over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, killed in some of the worst religious riots India has experienced since its independence from Britain in 1947. Seven members of the woman's family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also killed in the violence.
SHONAL GANGULY and ALTAF QADRI