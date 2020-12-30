Indian troops kill 3 in Kashmir; families deny militant ties Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 2:07 p.m.
1 of6 Indian army soldiers walk near the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A gun battle between rebels and government forces overnight killed three rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Indian policemen carry the body of a suspected rebel after a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A gun battle between rebels and government forces overnight killed three rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Indian army soldiers look towards the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A gun battle between rebels and government forces overnight killed three rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Indian army soldiers stand guard on their armored vehicle as they leave the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A gun battle between rebels and government forces overnight killed three rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Indian army soldiers stand guard near the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A gun battle between rebels and government forces overnight killed three rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading towards the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A gun battle between rebels and government forces overnight killed three rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir said Wednesday that government forces killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in the disputed region’s main city, but families of the slain men alleged they were killed in a staged gunbattle.
The families contested that the three were anti-India militants, saying they were “innocent." The killings come days after police in the Himalayan region charged an Indian army officer and two others with killing three laborers in a faked gunfight in July.
Written By
Associated Press