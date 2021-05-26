Indian economist Amartya Sen receives top Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — Amartya Kumar Sen, an Indian economist and philosopher who studied the causes of famines, will be recognized with this year's Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category, the Spanish foundation behind the prizes announced Wednesday.

The 87-year-old Sen has devoted his career to studying poverty and theories of human development. His 1981 essay on “Entitlement and Deprivation” famously proved that the greatest famines in history took place when food was available but some groups couldn't access it.