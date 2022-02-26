India walks tightrope over calls for Russia's isolation ASHOK SHARMA and AIJAZ HUSSAIN, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 5:59 a.m.
Student activists are restrained by police as they tried to march during a protest against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. India on Friday regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy but refrained from voting along with the United States that would have meant altering its ties with Russia spanning over seven decades.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's decision to abstain from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine does not mean support for Moscow, experts said, but reflects New Delhi's reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors.
India on Friday regretted countries giving up the path of diplomacy but refrained from voting along with the United States on the resolution that would have meant altering its ties with Russia spanning over seven decades. Russia vetoed the vote, and China and the United Arab Emirates also abstained.
