India soldier killed, 4 workers injured in Kashmir attacks April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 9:45 a.m.
1 of8 Indian paramilitary soldiers carry the body of their colleague outside a hospital after suspected rebels killed him and injured another one in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 4, 2022. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Indian paramilitary soldiers guard near the site of shootout after suspected rebels killed one paramilitary officer and injured another one in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 4, 2022. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Indian paramilitary soldiers guard near the site of shootout after suspected rebels killed one paramilitary officer and injured another one in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 4, 2022. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Kashmiri civilians watch from a distance as an Indian paramilitary soldier guards near the site of shootout after suspected rebels killed one paramilitary officer and injured another one in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 4, 2022. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Kashmiri civilians wash blood on the ground as Indian paramilitary soldiers guard near the site of shootout after suspected rebels killed one paramilitary officer and injured another one in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 4, 2022. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A paramilitary solider was killed and another wounded in a rebel attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, while four laborers were injured in two separate attacks elsewhere in the disputed region, police said Monday.
Two militants on a motorbike opened fire at paramilitary soldiers patrolling in the main business center of Srinagar on Monday, police said. The injured soldiers were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead.