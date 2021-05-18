India scours sea after barge sinks, 2nd adrift after cyclone May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 2:28 a.m.
Motorists ride through a heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
This Monday, May, 17, 2021, satellite image released NASA shows Cyclone Tauktae approaching India's western coast. The powerful cyclone that emerged in the Arabian Sea made landfall on India's western coast on Monday.
Fishermen try to move a fishing boat to a safer ground on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
A woman helplessly watches her umbrella fly away in the wind during a heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
A man walks past a roadside shop that was damaged after a tree fell on it during a heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
A taxi car that was damaged after a tree fell on it during a heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
A man walks through a waterlogged street, in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 17, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.
12 of12
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.
The navy said it had rescued 177 people of the total 400 on the two barges in the Arabia Sea. Three frontline warships were part of the rescue operations and were scouring seas, the Navy said.