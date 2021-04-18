India's electric vehicles face practical, technical hurdles NEHA MEHROTRA, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 11:36 p.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — H.S. Panno, an independent contractor living in a spacious two-story penthouse in New Delhi, had his doubts when he bought his first electric car in September.
So far, he's pleased with his savings on gas and maintenance, which are down by more than half, but disappointed with the practical limitations of driving his Nexon XZ+. For starters, he says he's only getting 200 kilometers (125 miles) per charge, not the promised range of 315 kilometers (195 miles). And he can't drive the car outside the city because of a lack of charging stations.