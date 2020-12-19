India's virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 8:17 a.m.
1 of13 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 inside a mobile testing van in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.
Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.