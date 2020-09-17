Independent Party endorses Tony Sutton

Tony Sutton, challenger for the 117th House District seat held by Republican Charles Ferraro, is only one of 10 Democrats to be cross-endorsed by the Independent Party of Connecticut.

Tony Sutton, majority leader of Milford’s Board of Aldermen, has received the endorsement of the Independent Party of Connecticut for the 117th State House District, which covers sections of Milford, West Haven and Orange. Sutton also was endorsed as the Democratic candidate for the seat in May, and endorsed by the Working Families Party in August.

By earning the Independent Party’s endorsement, Sutton will now appear on three ballot lines, both on absentee ballots and on Election Day.

“I am deeply appreciative of the Independent Party choosing to endorse me at such a critical juncture for our state, towns, and cities,” said Sutton. “During my service as an elected official in Milford I have worked closely with my Republican colleagues, as well as citizens unaffiliated with either the Democratic or Republican parties. We have achieved effective results through bipartisanship and collaboration, but most of all, based upon civility and mutual respect. We have put city above party, and I will continue doing so in Hartford by putting our state and its citizens first.”

Sutton’s endorsement represents a break by the Independent Party of Connecticut, which had endorsed incumbent Republican State Representative Charles Ferraro in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Sutton is one of only 10 Democratic State Representative candidates cross-endorsed by the Independent Party of Connecticut, which has also cross-endorsed 73 Republican State Representative candidates for the 2020 election. Sutton will face Ferraro of West Haven on the ballot in November.

Sutton, 49, has resided in Milford for 18 years with his wife and two daughters, and is an attorney in private practice. He currently is serving his third term on Milford’s Board of Aldermen. Previously, he chaired Milford’s Planning & Zoning Commission.