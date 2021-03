OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The increases in the average numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths attributed to the illness caused by the virus, COVID-19, continued to show declines on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The rolling average of new cases during the past two weeks decreased by 47.2%, from 676 to 357 per day, according to the Johns Hopkins data, and the daily number of deaths fell from 22 to 12.