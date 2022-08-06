In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2022 Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 6:51 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of29 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Cameron is a candidate in the Republican primary for Kentucky Governor. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Harmon is a candidate in the Republican primary for Kentucky Governor. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, talks with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Republican Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Maddox is a candidate in the republican primary for Kentucky Governor. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, helps set up lunch for residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Quarles is a candidate in the Republican primary for Kentucky Governor. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Kentucky Representative James Comer, R-Ky., addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Kentucky Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker, addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Booker is running against Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his Senate seat. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Kentucky State Democratic Chair Colmon Elridge addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Kentucky Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives Jimmy Ausbrooks, addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ausbrooks is running against James Comer (R-Ky.) for his House seat. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Kentucky Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker, addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Booker is running against Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his Senate seat. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Kelley Paul, wife of Senator Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Paul represented her husband at the political event. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Kelley Paul, left, wife of Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), speaks with Representative James Comer (R-Ky.), right, before the start of the program at the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, arrives to talk with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, talks with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, right, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, left, talk with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Republicans running for governor in 2023 took the stage at Kentucky's biggest political event Saturday, bashing Gov. Andy Beshear's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while offering support for recovery efforts that the Democratic governor is leading in the wake of historic flooding and tornadoes.
While his challengers aimed zingers at him, Beshear spent the day consoling families displaced by flash flooding that swamped the Appalachian region more than a week ago, killing 37. Beshear visited two state parks where some of the suddenly homeless took refuge.
Written By
BRUCE SCHREINER